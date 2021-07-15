CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.97. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $147.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

