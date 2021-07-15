CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 411.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 82,270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 144,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,265,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.23. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

