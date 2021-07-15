CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

