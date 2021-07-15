CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 191,538 OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

OCAXU stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

