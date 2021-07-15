CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $395,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.