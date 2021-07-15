CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.36 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBEAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

