CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NRACU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

