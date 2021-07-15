CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,156,000.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

