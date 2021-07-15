CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,361,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Shares of GCACU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

