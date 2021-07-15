CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISLE. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000.

Shares of ISLE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

