CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSPU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.