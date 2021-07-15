CNH Partners LLC Reduces Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

CNH Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

