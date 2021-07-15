CNH Partners LLC Sells 178,379 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,379 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Recharge Acquisition worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCHG. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,796,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,089,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,745,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,095,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,821,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

