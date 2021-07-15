CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $712,000.

OTCMKTS:NBSTU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

