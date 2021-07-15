Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Lessened by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 3.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $143,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

