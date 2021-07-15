Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY remained flat at $$35.95 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

