Codex DNA, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Codex DNA stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Codex DNA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

