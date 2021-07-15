Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.67

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.67 and traded as high as C$98.00. Cogeco shares last traded at C$96.71, with a volume of 5,010 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.67.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$653.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5500005 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.