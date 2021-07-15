Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cognex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Cognex by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 452,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cognex by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,648,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

