Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,407 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

