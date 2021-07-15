Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $707,938. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

