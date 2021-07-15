Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Purchases 13,200 Shares

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il bought 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il bought 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,173.80.

MIE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

