CoinEx Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $751,674.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and approximately $751,674.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00855197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.