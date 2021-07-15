CoinPoker (CHP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $129.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

