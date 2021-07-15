CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 98.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 98.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $103,595.15 and $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 98.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006302 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000257 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 188.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001193 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

