Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 3,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

About Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI)

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

