Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $315,402.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.39 million and $315,402.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.77 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00989640 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,939,069 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

