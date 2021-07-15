Collective (CO2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $144,827.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $183,405.24 and approximately $144,827.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.00852019 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

