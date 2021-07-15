Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CLPBY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,912. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

