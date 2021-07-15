Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $219,541.17

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,541.17 and approximately $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,794.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01438284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00403983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00082659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

