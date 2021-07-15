ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $14,171.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008769 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001676 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,017,397,309 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

