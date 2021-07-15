Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.39. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 138,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

