Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

