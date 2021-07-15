Comparing comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -20.18% -29.01% -9.98% Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for comScore and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Gravity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.96 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -6.31 Gravity $344.25 million 2.04 $50.16 million N/A N/A

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

