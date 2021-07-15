Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPGY. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

