Compound Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $315.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $406.45 or 0.01273058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,354,468 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

