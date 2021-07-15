Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 733.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 151,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

