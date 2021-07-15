Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter.

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

