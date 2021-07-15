Conflux Network Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $182.12 million and $5.93 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,840.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.11 or 0.06049316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.01439483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00397109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00135991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00623237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00404836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00317573 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 855,148,069 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

