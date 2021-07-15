Connectome Price Reaches $0.0753 on Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $91,117.73 and $153,835.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

