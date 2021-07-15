Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

