Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $12,721.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

