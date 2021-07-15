Contentos Trading Down 4.3% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00855432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,002,582,115 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

