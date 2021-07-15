CONTRACOIN Trading Up 62.3% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $138,714.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00298192 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,487,238 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

