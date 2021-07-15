Contrasting Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Southern Banc and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.18 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.81 $183.44 million $3.10 15.07

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% Axos Financial 28.60% 16.80% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Southern Banc and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Summary

Axos Financial beats The Southern Banc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

