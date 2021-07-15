Contrasting Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Boyd Group Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $162.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Boyd Group Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Boyd Group Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 18.26 $128.56 million $2.00 80.77 Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Summary

Match Group beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

