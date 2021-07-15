Contrasting BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BRP Group alerts:

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRP Group and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRP Group and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.49%. GoHealth has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 103.39%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than BRP Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and GoHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 18.42 -$8.65 million $0.20 132.00 GoHealth $877.35 million 3.67 -$44.27 million $2.51 4.00

BRP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoHealth beats BRP Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.