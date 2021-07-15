Contrasting Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Qurate Retail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.35 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.05

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.