Contrasting Sprott (NYSE:SII) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sprott alerts:

This table compares Sprott and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.86 $26.98 million $1.05 35.45 CNFinance $311.79 million 0.68 $16.64 million $0.24 12.79

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.45% 10.35% 8.14% CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sprott and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.14%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

Sprott beats CNFinance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.