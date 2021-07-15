Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Core Laboratories worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

